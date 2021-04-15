More than 31,800 new Hoosiers now fully vaccinated against COVID-19

Across northeast Indiana, 153 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths were reported to the Indiana State Department of Health.

More than 75,100 people in Allen County are now fully vaccinated.

Dot com.

Here's a look at state covid vaccinations within the last 24 hours.

67 thousand eight hundred 63 new doses have been administered...this includes both doses of the pfizer and moderna vaccine, as well as the single shot johnson and johnson vaccine.

31 thousand eight hundred 48 are now fully vaccinated.

To find a vaccination site near you...visit our website at wfft dot com...that information is at