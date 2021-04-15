FVSU has new ways to reach minority farmers

These properties, and code enforcement after the 30 house project is complete, mayor miller says the county will adress commercial blight.

Fort valley state university is continuing to help farmers in middle georgia through new technology.

41nbc's lizbeth gutierrez spoke with professors at the college of agriculture, and has more on their efforts.

Standup: agricultural professors here at fort valley state university, say their main goal is to keep minority farmers in the area, and teach them new skills.

So it's about problem solving, we want them to stay on the farm, we don't want them to look like they're going to lose it, we want their kids to be proud of inheriting it, and see some value in sustaining it and that's probably our push, so any number of ways of media connection, so social media is still good for our young group as well as our farmers ralph noble, the dean of the college of agriculture at fort valley state, says in order to keep farmers in the area, they have to help them with problems that may arise.

So with the help of their mobile information technology unit that contains a 25 station computer lab, they can go to the farmers and teach them about record keeping and usda programming.

Tassociate dean for extension, mark latimore, says this technology has helped many farmers throughout georgia.

The research that takes place on campus and beyond through our extension specialist, we use that information to assist our farmers in basically enhancing our operations and looking at opportunitiess to grow their operations.

Latimore says over the last year, they have seen an increase in the number of farmers that request the service due to the pandemic.

Gobind kannan, the vp of economic development, says the college is currently working on another project to help expand the agriculture business in the area.

We are establishing the center for agriculture inovation and entrepreneurship, where these research findings and innovations could