Drone footage of historic lighthouse in Port Galveston, Texas

The Bolivar Lighthouse was built by the federal government in 1852 and was later dismantled by Confederate soldiers during the Civil War.

It was rebuilt in 1872 and was the beacon that guided thousands of mariners into port until 1933.

The 52,000 candle-power beacon guided ships through the channel into the Port of Galveston.

The lighthouse withstood three of the worst storms hitting the peninsula; the 1900 and 1915 storms and Hurricane Ike in 2008.

The Bolivar Lighthouse was officially retired on May 29, 1933, after 61 years of service.

It is being rebuilt by private sources and is not currently open to the public (as of April 2021).