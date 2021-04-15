New Mayor on Riverbend

Riverbend and Nightfall plans have been on hold waiting for the Mayor's election.

Artists and fans alike can't wait for live music to return.

With the number of coronavirus vaccinations accelerating across the country, many live outdoor events and concerts are in the works for the summer and fall.

The bonnaroo music and arts festival recently announced its lineup for a full-blown festival in manchester, tennessee this september.

Organizers for chattanooga's nightfall and riverbend concert series have reportedly been waiting on the new mayoral administration to set guidelines.

"i think huge gatherings may be an issue so i think it's a crawl, walk, run sort of thing but we will.

The bias is going to be toward getting things open as soon as possible and again we're going to look at the numbers and continue to follow the numbers and if we can do some more open events and not do a spike in cases and continue on the current trajectory of vaccinations, i don't see why we can't continue towards opening up fully."

Kelly also indicated that he intends on following hamilton county mayor jim coppinger's lead regarding his decision to not renew the mask mandate at the end of this month.