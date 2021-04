COVID: Shoeshiners in Mumbai struggle to make ends meet

Maharashtra came out as one of the major hotspots for the COVID-19 virus; government has imposed lockdown-like restrictions in the state.

Daily wage earners have suffered the most in the state amid pandemic induced restrictions.

Expressing his plight, a shoeshiner, near Gateway of India in Mumbai talked to ANI about his dwindling income.

Umesh Sakes, shoe polisher said, "I've been working here for the past 5 years.

Earlier, I used to earn Rs 100-200/day.

Now it's hardly Rs 50/day."