Art to motivate people for COVID-19 vaccination

Amid the surge of COVID-19 cases, artists came forward to motivate people about COVID-19 vaccination.

Unique Society of Artist, Panchkula came up with the idea of making paintings of the vaccination on aprons to spread awareness.

Sakshi, a local said, "Vaccination is compulsory and lockdown is not a solution.

Govt is vaccinating people above 45 years of age.

Artists have also motivated us.

They are making people aware of vaccination." Sita, an artist said, "We artists also think that we are having some responsibility towards the society and the paintings we are making on aprons are working like posters.

People are getting motivated and aware of the fact that COVID vaccination is very important."