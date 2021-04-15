J-K Tourism organised Shikara Rally to mark Ambedkar Jayanti

Jammu and Kashmir Tourism Department organised 'Shikara rally' in Dal Lake in Srinagar on the occasion of 130th birth anniversary of Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar on April 14.

"Tourism organizes such rally as we are concerned about income of Shikara owners.

There are approx 60 Shikaras here and we promote Shikara ride so that people come to Kashmir and enjoy the ride," said Abdul Razak, Shikara Owner.

Director Tourism Kashmir, G N Itoo said, "Today 'Shikara Rally' has been organised in Dal Lake on the occasion of 130th birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar in context of historical importance and also a message to the people as Dal Lake is a hub of tourism, people should come here and enjoy the ride."