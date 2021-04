Skoda L&K 110 Preview

The first automobile of the company Laurin & Klement, which would later become ŠKODA AUTO, made its debut on 29 October 1905: the Voiturette A was a light two-seater that was easy to drive and reached speeds of up to 40 km/h.

The 7 hp vehicle also impressed customers with its attractive price-performance ratio.

Forty-four units were built in Mladá Boleslav between 1905 and 1907.