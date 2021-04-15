‘People get old & they have to die’: Madhya Pradesh Minister on Covid deaths

As Covid cases continue to surge in the country, Madhya Pradesh minister Prem Singh Patel has made a controversial statement.

Responding to a question on the rising number of Covid related deaths in the state, the minister said that nobody can stop these deaths.

‘You said that many people are dying every day.

People get old and they have to die,’ the minister said.

Prem Singh Patel also sought people’s cooperation in keeping the Covid pandemic under check.

Madhya Pradesh has 43,539 active COVID-19 cases in the state, while the death toll due to infection in the state has mounted to 4,261.

