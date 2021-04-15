'Everybody wants to hear you': Nervous UK teen stuns Swiss airport with dazzling piano rendition

This 15-year-old kid from the UK overcame his nerves to stun everyone at Geneva airport with his incredible piano rendition of Beethoven and Rachmaninoff.

Persuaded by his dad, Christian Blandford tentatively steps up to the piano in a restaurant and showcases his dazzling musical talent.

The 15-year-old starts off with a rendition of Beethoven's "Moonlight Sonata." Several onlookers are seen recording Blandford as they marvel at his talent.

Once finished, the teenager is met with a round of applause and is encouraged to play another piece - Sergei Rachmaninoff's "Morceaux de Fantaisie." As Christian finishes, one of the waiters places a drink of the piano, indicating that it is for the 15-year-old - a reward for his spectacular performance.

Peter Blandford, the teen's dad and filmer of the footage, said: "Two years ago in Geneva airport, I persuaded my 15-year-old to play the public piano.

Sometimes stepping out of your comfort zone reaps rewards." Christian had a difficult start to life and has recovered from cancer twice.

His parents set up the Christian Blandford Fund to improve the lives of other families going through similar hard times.

This footage was filmed in April 2019 and has racked up over 4 million views on YouTuber.