Elephant eats plastic bag after it is thrown into enclosure by tourist at Chinese zoo

An elephant mistakenly ate a plastic bag with food inside after a tourist threw it at the animal at a zoo in China.

An elephant mistakenly ate a plastic bag with food inside after a tourist threw it at the animal at a zoo in China.

The video, filmed in the city of Kunming in Yunnan Province on April 11, shows a plastic bag with food wrapped inside being thrown to an elephant named Zhong Bo.

Zhong Bo then used its trunk to pick it up and put it into its mouth.

According to a tourist named Zhao who filmed the clip, a young man threw the plastic bag at the elephant and other tourists blamed him for his action.

It was not the first time that Zhong Bo has mistakenly eaten a plastic bag as it swallowed a plastic bag with an apple inside thrown by a tourist in October 2020.

A worker in the zoo said they have observed the elephant after receiving a report from the tourists and fortunately the plastic bag has already been expelled from the elephant’s body.

The video was provided by local media with permission.