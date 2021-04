CM Kejriwal announces weekend curfew in Delhi

After the review meeting with Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal over COVID-19 situation in the national capital, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on April 15 announced weekend curfew.

"Curfew passes will be given to essential service and to those who have marriages scheduled without any harassment.

Malls, gyms, auditoriums, spas to be closed and cinemas halls can operate at 30% capacity only," said CM Kejriwal.

Delhi reported over 17,000 fresh cases on April 14.