Delhi weekend curfew | movement restriced, essentials allowed | Oneindia News

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal announced a weekend curfew in the national capital as the city records daily highs in infections; Cities like Delhi and Mumbai have gone ahead and converted hotels and banquet halls into Covid units to treat less critical patients; A CCTV footage recovered from a government hospital in Shivpuri, madhya pradesh appears to show an elderly patient's oxygen supply was unplugged; #DelhiCM #DelhiCurfew #CovidEmergency