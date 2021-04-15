U.S. to slap sanctions on Russia Thursday: sources

The United States will announce sanctions on Russia as soon as Thursday for alleged election interference and malicious cyber activity, targeting several individuals and entities, people familiar the matter said.

That's according to sources familiar with the matter.

The announcement would further chill relations between Washington and Moscow, which has tested Western powers' patience with a military build-up near Ukraine.

One source says some 30 entities are expected to be blacklisted, and 10 Russian officials may be expelled from the United States.

Another source says Washington is expected to introduce aggressive new measures targeting Russia's sovereign debt, which could restrict their access to American financial markets.

The White House, the State Department and the Treasury did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The wide-ranging sanctions would come partly in response to the SolarWinds software cybersecurity breach, which the U.S. has said was likely orchestrated by Russia, giving hackers access to thousands of companies and government offices.

Washington also intends to punish Moscow for alleged interference in the 2020 U.S. presidential election, and reports that Russia offered Taliban militants bounties to kill U.S. troops in Afghanistan.

U.S. President Joe Biden, who called Russian President Vladimir Putin a "killer" last month, told Putin on Tuesday that the U.S. would act "firmly" to defend its interests in response to those actions, according to U.S. officials' account of the call.

Biden also proposed a meeting with Putin "in a third country" that would allow the leaders to find areas to work together.