Royals will not wear military uniform at Philip’s funeral

Members of the royal family will now not wear military uniform at the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral.It is understood the Queen has decided that senior royals attending the service should be in civilian clothing.This means the Duke of Sussex will not have to face being one of the only close family members who is not in uniform at Saturday’s service.
The Queen announces complete ban for Prince Philip's funeral
Tamworth Herald
