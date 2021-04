COVID-19: 'No shortage of beds in hospitals,' assures Delhi CM

Amid surge in COVID cases, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on April 15 assured that there is no shortage of beds in hospitals for coronavirus patients.

"According to the latest data, more than 5000 beds are available," said CM Kejriwal during a press conference.

He further urged people to not be selective about the hospitals as the priority is to get admitted.