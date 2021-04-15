Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine remains on hold

Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine will remain in limbo a while longer after U.S. health advisers told the government Wednesday that they need more evidence to decide if a handful of unusual blood clots were linked to the shot — and if so, how big the potential risk really is.
CDC Committee has decided the Johnson and Johnson vaccine will remain on hold as they continue to investigate
ABC 2 News WMAR
