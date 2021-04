'It's murder': Kamal Nath on COVID management in MP

Former Chief Minister Kamal Nath berated Madhya Pradesh Government over its management of COVID-19 in the state.

"It is in today's newspapers.

Records of crematoriums tell everything.

They are just misleading everyone to hide their failure.

It's a murder.

State is reporting 9,000 cases every day.

This is when testing is limited," said Kamal Nath.