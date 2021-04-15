Australian shepherd Morty shows off a range of incredible balancing tricks he learnt off his owner.
German dog Morty shows off incredible balancing tricks with owner
Footage filmed on February 14 shows the duo nail a series of tricks that require great amounts of balance.
Florian Beck, Morty's owner, said: "Morty and I love to show off our bond through these special tricks.
The first trick is called the back stall and it requires a lot of balance and muscle control.
"The second trick is a combination of footstall and sit pretty.
It’s more like AcroYoga.
To perform this trick successfully, both of us had to undergo a tremendous amount of training." This clip was filmed in Albstadt, Germany.