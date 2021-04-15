Heart warming moment toddler meets newborn baby sisters for first time

This is the heart-warming moment an excited toddler meets her newborn twin sisters for the very first time.Two-year-old Bella-Rose Waters' reaction is absolutely priceless as she sweetly approaches the swaddled newborns Luca and Ayla.Little Bella-Rose immediately showers them with love and adoration and puts her head on the twins for a sweet cuddle.Mum Skye Maree Smyth shared the adorable video on her social media @the.waters.life to the delight of her followers.Skye, from Brisbane Australia, said: "I am overwhelmed with love and joy seeing her face when she first laid eyes on 'her babies'. "Seeing her become overwhelmed with emotion was intensely beautiful to witness as their mother."How incredible pure the love is between siblings and how lucky we are as parents to nurture that love."

