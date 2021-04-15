Coast Guard repatriates 14 migrants to Cuba

The Coast Guard repatriated 14 Cuban migrants to Cuba Tuesday.
A good Samaritan reported the rustic vessel with 14 people aboard to Coast Guard Sector Key West watchstanders Saturday approximately 35 miles northwest of Key West.
The Coast Guard repatriated 14 Cuban migrants to Cuba Tuesday.
A good Samaritan reported the rustic vessel with 14 people aboard to Coast Guard Sector Key West watchstanders Saturday approximately 35 miles northwest of Key West.
The US Coast Guard has said increasing numbers of Cubans are making dangerous and illegal trips to the US by boat. CNN’s Patrick..