The West Lafayette Go-Greener Commission is seeking a high schooler to take on new 'Youth Commission

The West Lafayette Go-Greener Commission is seeking a high schooler to take on new "Youth Commissioner" role

Opening its positions to teens and young adults.

The organization is introducing its new "youth commissioner position."

The go-greener commission was established in 2008.

And while it's brought many improvements to west lafayette -- leaders say one thing missing was input from the youth.

This position is specifically open to west lafayette juniors and seniors.

They'll serve as a voice for all the youth in the city.

The student will have all the same rights as the other commissioners.

That means they can vote on issues and bring new ideas to the table.

The goal of go- greener is to improve sustainability and address environmental challenges.

Leaders are happy to now have a youth perspective on these issues.

Mayor john dennis is confident kids will want to take on the role, as they've been more active now than ever they show up and they participate and they're educated and they're very respectful but they have a very pointed conversation with not just what are going do -- what are you going to do, how are going to do it, how are you going to pay for it and when are you going to be done?

The commission is looking for a student who is engaged and active in the community.

They're not required to have a background on climate issues but having awareness about it is ideal.

The application deadline is friday, april 30th.

They're looking to seat the youth commissioner by may.

Their term will run from august to july.

You can find the application on our website wlfi.com.

