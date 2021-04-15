Pakistan: Violent clashes erupt between security forces and TLP supporters

Pakistani security forces fired bullets and tear gas shells on protestors as the country has been facing civil unrest with ongoing violent protests.

Situation turned volatile after the arrest of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) Chief Saad Hussain Rizvi on April 12 in Lahore.

Reports indicate that over two dozen TLP activists have been killed in police firing and at least 4 policemen are killed during the clashes.

Interior Minister of Pakistan, Sheikh Rashid on Wednesday announced that the government has decided to ban the Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), whose supporters and workers have been carrying out violent protests across the country for three days after the arrest of their chief.

TLP is a hardline religious group with a massive following across Pakistan.

TLP has been demanding expulsion of the French ambassador from Pakistan.

It is opposing publication of blasphemous caricatures in Charlie Hebdo magazine and remarks about Islam and terrorism by French President Emmanuel Macron.

TLP said the Imran Khan Government has "turned back on its promise" to expel the French envoy.