Delhi Police Commissioner's message for cops on duty amid COVID-19 surge

Amid surging cases of COVID-19 in the national capital, Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava on April 15 said that police personnel are playing a major role in fight against COVID-19.

He urged policemen to use minimum two-layered face masks, N-95 and three ply surgical masks for their safety as they are out on roads to maintain law and order in Delhi.

"The mask made with cloths might not be that protective for policemen," he said.

The Delhi Police Commissioner also urged police personnel to follow COVID SOPs like maintaining social distancing at work place or public places.

He instructed cops to take immunity booster medicines and Kadha.

"Police Headquarters and senior officer of the units have been assigned duties to take care of the policemen who got infected of COVID-19," he added.