Covid patient in MP dies after a ward boy allegedly removes oxygen supply

A Covid-19 patient died at a district hospital in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri after a ward boy allegedly removed oxygen support.

The deceased, Surendra Sharma has died on Wednesday morning.

“Last night, the hospital staff removed his oxygen supply.

When I reach here, I requested the staff including a nurse to give him the oxygen but they denied and that is why he lost his life," said Deepak Tiwari, the son of the deceased.

Chief Medical Health Officer (CMHO) Shivpuri, Arjun Lal Sharma said they will investigate the matter and strict action will be taken against culprits.

