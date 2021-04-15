Skip to main content
Tiger cub rescued from drug lab has found new home in Russia

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO
Duration: 00:46s 0 shares 3 views
A tiger cub rescued from a drug lab has been found a new home in Naberezhnye Chelny, Russia.

Luna, 3-months-old, was found in a cage at the residence of a drug dealer.

Police seized the animal and transferred the cub to a zoo in central Russia.

This footage was filmed in 2019.

