Tiger cub rescued from drug lab has found new home in Russia

A tiger cub rescued from a drug lab has been found a new home in Naberezhnye Chelny, Russia.
Luna, 3-months-old, was found in a cage at the residence of a drug dealer.
Police seized the animal and transferred the cub to a zoo in central Russia.
This footage was filmed in 2019.