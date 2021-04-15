Tiger cub rescued from drug lab has found new home in Russia

Luna, 3-months-old, was found in a cage at the residence of a drug dealer.

A tiger cub rescued from a drug lab has been found a new home in Naberezhnye Chelny, Russia.

Police seized the animal and transferred the cub to a zoo in central Russia.

This footage was filmed in 2019.