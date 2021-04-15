UP reports 22,439 fresh COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours

Uttar Pradesh Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad informed about current situation of COVID-19 in the state.

He said that 22,439 fresh COVID-19 cases have been reported in the state in last 24 hours.

The total number of active cases in the state stands at 1,29,848.

Prasad informed that 4,222 people have been discharge from the hospitals after recovering from the virus.

Total discharge from the hospitals have increased to 6,27,32.

9,480 deaths have been reported in the state due to COVID-19.