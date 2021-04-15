Watch: COVID patients share beds at Nagpur hospital amid case surge

In a viral video, COVID-19 patient were seen sharing beds at Government Medical College and Hospital, Nagpur.

This comes at a time when the country, is dealing with the second wave of coronavirus.

Speaking on the matter, Dr. Avinash V Gawande, Medical Superintendent said, "It generally doesn't happen.

It's a 900-bed hospital.

Patients come from neighbouring districts and states.

So it's important to give them oxygen quickly.

We've 85-bed ward for emergency patients - acts as station before shifting patients.

Sometimes several patients come simultaneously.

In such situation, there might be possibility of there being 2 patients on one bed.

But they're shifted within 10-15 minutes." Maharashtra has reported over 58,000 cases on April 14.