Adrenaline junkie films as he plunges into spectacular cave in Mexico

Jonathan Petramala used a GoPro to record as he jumped down a narrow gap into a stunning cavern.

This adrenaline junkie filmed as he plunged 20 feet into a spectacular cave in Tulum, Mexico.

A sign is seen positioned above the gap reading "JUMP HERE." Petramala said: "There are small holes you can jump through in Cenote Calavera.

The one I jumped through is about 15 to 20 feet deep plus the depth of water.

My GoPro Max was able to show what that experience was like." This footage was filmed on March 8.