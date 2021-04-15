Cat's adorable bedtime routine goes viral on TikTok

This cat's adorable bedtime routine has gone viral on TikTok, with the clip reaching over 2.7 million likes.

Recorded in Longueuil, Canada, on March 29, this video features Sabah Areffi getting her pet cat, Simba ready to go to sleep.

The footage features Simba taking a bath before having his ears and teeth cleaned.

Areffi said: "Simba loves to stay clean and enjoys taking a bath before going to bed.

It's his favourite part of the day."