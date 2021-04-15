Chattanooga mom creates Kids Art Subscription Box to help parents during pandemic

A Chattanooga mom is doing her part to help parents and kids navigate through the virtual learning era, by having some creative fun.

A chattanooga mom is doing her part to help parents and kids navigate through the virtual learning era, by having some creative fun.

News 12's joeli poole has the details.

"a mother of three left the career field of engineering behind to focus more on life with her kids.

Now this chattanooga mom has become a nationwide success in just under a year- and it's all thanks to her creative family and their love of art."

Melanie phillips started doing diy art projects at home with her kids and posting the finished product on her instagram.

When her instagram became a huge success, she decided to turn their artsy fun into a business of art subscription boxes.

Melanie phillips "we started in march of last year which was the beginning of quarantine.

At some point there were 93% of children who were doing virtual learning.

Virtual learning is hard for children and it's even harder for learning arts."

The boxes come with all the necessary supplies and step by step instructions to complete monthly art projects.

They are designed for a range of ages- from 3 to 12 years old.

Phillips "we have three boxes right now: mommy and me art box , daddy and me art box and a my artist box.

Each will have a different theme each month so it's a new surprise every month."

Phillips believes these subscription boxes not only help bring families together but also help kids fine tune real life skills.

Phillips "there are so many benefits.

The first one is fine motor skills.

You are learning to draw straight lines and placing little gems. then there is creativity.

Creativity is needed right now.

There is problem solving.

Also in our oldest child box every month features a different artist so it's not just an art project but it's also an art lesson."

Poole "kids art box sells to all 50 states and can range from $35 for a monthly subscription to $360 if you want to receive boxes for an entire year .

If you are interested in this creative monthly experience for your family, go to our website wdef dot com.

In chattanooga joeli poole news 12 now."