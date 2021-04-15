We Want a Girlfriend To Join Our Relationship | LOVE DON’T JUDGE

A MARRIED couple from Texas were in a two-year relationship with a third woman before it fell apart.

GJ and JB started enjoying the poly lifestyle in 2016 and eventually decided to become a closed triad with their ex, who ended up moving in with them.

Now that they are back to being a couple, they are actively looking for a new "third" to join them in a committed three-person relationship.

The polyamorous couple are now looking forward to their first proper date since their break up - but will GJ and JB get along with Hyp and want to see her again?

JB told Truly: "Our ideal partner would be somebody that can love on him the same way they love on me - I think we can fall in love again, it's possible." https://www.instagram.com/triadsolit/?hl=en