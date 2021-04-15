Landmark worth over £11 million is being used as a slide by children in China

A circular landmark worth over £11 million in northern China is being used as a slide by local children.

In the video, shot in the city of Fushun in Liaoning Province on April 12, children and their parents played on a giant circular landmark named "the circle of the life." According to reports, the 153-metre-high structure cost £11 million to build and it has become a tourist attraction.

The local authorities said they have noticed the issue and they will install guardrails around the landmark to protect it.

The video was provided by local media with permission.