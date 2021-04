Happy Birthday, Emma Watson!

Emma Charlotte Duerre Watson turns 31 years old today.

Here are five fun facts about the actress.

1.

Her role as Hermione Granger was her professional acting debut.

2.

She was appointed UN Women Goodwill Ambassador in July 2014.

3.

Watson hid books around the New York subways.

4.

She is also a model.

5.

Her favorite ‘Harry Potter’ novel is ‘Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban.’.

