BRING Recycling now accepting registrations for product design challenge

BRING Recycling is now accepting registration for the annual student product design challenge, a competition that encourages young Oregonians in Lane County to upcycle secondhand materials into useful products.

This year, students can work from home... alone, or with a team.

They're accepting applications until the end of april.

Kids will get 50 dollars to spend at bring... to come up with a product that enchances their home, garden, classroom, school or neighborhood.

Final creations must be submitted by june 25.

It's an opportunity for them to um, get creative and use there hands on building and crafting skills to create new things that could enhance there home, there bedroom, um, or there school, or there school garden, or maybe something in there neighborhood.

Bring will give out 250 dollar prizes to four winners.

