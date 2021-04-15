Kim Potter Expected In Court Thursday

The former officer has been charged with second degree manslaughter after she shot and killed 20-year-old Daunte Wright Sunday during a traffic stop, Marielle Mohs reports (4:19).
WCCO Mid-Morning - April 15, 2021
The former officer has been charged with second degree manslaughter after she shot and killed 20-year-old Daunte Wright Sunday during a traffic stop, Marielle Mohs reports (4:19).
WCCO Mid-Morning - April 15, 2021
The former police officer who killed Daunte Wright will have her day in court Thursday, reports Erin Hassanzadeh (2:17).WCCO 4 News..