North Alabama Reacts To Vaccine Pause

The pause.

All 50 states also paused johnson and johnson's rollout.

That pause is impacting us here in north alabama.

Waay31's luke hajdasz is live this morning in huntsville with what one pharmacy is doing with its doses, after it was forced to cancel appointments.

Marie - chase pharmacy has about 100 doses here and they're good for a little bit.

The pharmacy says it can keep them in the freezer until june 23rd.

A pharmacist at chase pharmacy says they will keep those doses in hopes the c-d-c will give the green light to use them again.

The pharmacist says they will then give those doses to the cancelled appointments.

Dr. jordan says people should not be worried to get the johnson & johnson vaccine - once the vaccine gets the green light again.

I think there are some people who are probably second-guessing it right now and i think that's unfortunate.

I think that's a side effect of the pause, is people being more weary of getting it.

Dr. jordan stressed to us that here in alabama there have been no reported blood clots from the johnson and johnson vaccine or any other serious side effects reported.

Live in huntsville, luke hajdasz, waay 31 news.