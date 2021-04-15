2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS Edition One revealed

The all-electric 2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS is a full-size sedan with up to 516 horsepower and 475 miles of range on the European WLTP test cycle.

The EQS 580 4Matic will do 0-60 in 4.1 seconds on the way to a top speed of 130 mph.

It will compete with the Porsche Taycan, Tesla Model S, Audi E-Tron GT and the forthcoming Lucid Air.

Shown here is the Edition One, with its unique two-tone paint and badges.

Inside, it packs the latest MBUX infotainment and offers a 56-inch glass dashboard with built-in OLED touch displays.

The EQS will go on sale in the U.S. in the fall of 2021.