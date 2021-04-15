Essential Workers Career Fair

It's thursday-- and that means we expect the department of labor to release weekly unemployment claims. here in north alabama - the pandemic forced a lot of you to look for a job.

To help - calhoun community college is hosting a career preparedness week!

Waay31's sophia borrelli is live for us this morning outside their campus in huntsville with details on what they are offering today.

Today is the last day of calhoun community college's career preparedness week!

In just a few hours, you'll be able to apply for certain essential worker jobs.

Today, you will be able to get a professional head shot.

Starting at 9 -- there will be an essential workers and first responders hiring fair.

It will be from 9 to 12 at calhoun community college's decatur campus.

Its open to calhoun students, alumni and community members!

The event is free, but you do need to register.

To register - you can head to our website waay tv dot com.

Live in huntsville -