Inside Pharrell & David Grutman's Goodtime Hotel In Miami Beach

Today AD brings you to The Goodtime Hotel in Miami Beach to meet up with owners Pharrell Williams and David Grutman for an all-access tour.
Working in tandem with renowned designer Ken Fulk, Pharrell and David have curated a boutique environment so full of vibrance and artistic energy that the hotel becomes the destination, not just a place to toss your bags and sleep.
Lounging at the pink-hued Strawberry Moon Restaurant, Bar, and Pool Club while sipping a “Purple Reign” cocktail?
Now that sounds like a hit.