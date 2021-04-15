Veterans Home To Start In-House Vaccinations

Covid vaccines for huntsville veterans!

The tutfann veterans home will soon administer vaccines to residents and staff there.

These veterans will soon be able to see family and friends who are fully vaccinated!

Staff here at the veterans home will be able to administer the vaccines themselves.

They will also store it here, too.

Tut fann leaders say this will decrease exposure and potential spread of the virus.

Keeping this all in house and limiting that exposure is something the home's vice president of operations said will help get the veterans back visiting their family.

"bringing this one more step of safety and security into our facility allows us to move everybody back to normalcy, they get to spend time with one another they get to spend time with loved ones, they get to do things that because of cdc, state and federal requirements we haven't been able to do for a long time."

Tut fann will administer the moderna vaccine to its residents.

