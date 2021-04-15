Vietnamese man rescues duck trapped in iron bars

The heroic video was shot in Phan Rang on February 27.

A man rescued a duck trapped in iron bars after hearing a goose making strange noises in Vietnam.

The man heard a goose making a loud noise when he was walking around his farm and found a duck trapped in between some iron bars.

The man freed the duck quickly and also checked on its health.

Luckily the duck was not injured, so he put it back into the ditch.

The man said the intelligent goose stood beside the trapped duck and tried to help it.

If the goose did not make noise, he would not have spotted the duck.

The goose left shortly after the man rescued the duck successfully.