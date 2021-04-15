Tax Day: April 15 key date for some despite extension

Everyone else has their tax deadline extended until May 17th because of the pandemic.

Tomorrow is april 15th, normally tax day -- but due to the pandemic -- the deadline to file has been extended -- but not for everyone.

They are saying ig you fall into these categories if you are self- employed -- in freelance or work job-to-job -- that means you and if you owe any estimated tax payments to the irs -- you need to file your taxes tomorrow also, tomorrow cooperate tax filings are due along with trust returns and if you owe any tax payments from last year in 20-20 -- this is the day to pay them before being penalized.

I spoke to a tax accountant in chico -- he stresses that if you fall into any of these categories, being self-employed or oweing any tax payments -- the extra month extension does*no* apply to you 36 states including california extended filing individual taxes for another month, people like you and me that are employees have until that may 17th deadline.

Thomas also told me it's best to take this extra time to make sure you have all your paperwork --- in order so when you file it can be a faster process. Experts also say to file taxes if you are getting a refund like from a relief check or stimulus check, so the irs can hand it out to you quicker.