BBC coverage of death of Duke of Edinburgh breaks UK TV complaints record

The BBC’s coverage of the death of the Duke of Edinburgh has drawn 110,000 complaints, the highest number ever published in the UK about television programming.Philip died at Windsor Castle on Friday at the age of 99, prompting the corporation to clear its schedules across both BBC One and BBC Two to run a series of mirrored special programmes.The coverage also took over the news channel and BBC radio stations.