Prince Charles cries as he visits Prince Philip memorial

Prince Charles looked visibly moved as he attended a memorial to his father Prince Philip.The Duke of Edinburgh sadly passed away last week at the age of 99 and on Thursday (15.04.21), the Prince of Wales and his wife, the Duchess of Cornwall, went to view some of the floral tributes left by members of the public outside Marlborough House, just along The Mall, which leads onto Buckingham Palace.A spokesperson for Charles and Camilla's official residence, Clarence House, said: "Today, the Pri