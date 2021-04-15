Top 10 Reasons James Bond Is a Terrible Spy

He’s the world’s most popular spy – which isn’t a great quality for a spy, come to think of it.
For this list, we’re assessing the aspects of James Bond, 007’s secret agent methodology, and looking at why it makes him a bad spy.
He’s the world’s most popular spy – which isn’t a great quality for a spy, come to think of it.
For this list, we’re assessing the aspects of James Bond, 007’s secret agent methodology, and looking at why it makes him a bad spy.
He’s the world’s most popular spy – which isn’t a great quality for a spy, come to think of it.
For this list, we’re assessing the aspects of James Bond, 007’s secret agent methodology, and looking at why it makes him a bad spy.
Our countdown includes He Destroys Everything, He’s Always Getting Caught, He Uses His Real Name, and more!