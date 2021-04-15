Why Do Eyebrows Thin Over Time?

All eyebrows thin over time.Just like fine lines and wrinkles, youcan't stop this—very normal—process.Thinning brows may be caused by aging skin,hormonal changes, or nutritional deficiencies.But there are some ways to slow it down.Eyebrow serums protect your arches frombreakage and environmental stressors.If you're trying to maximize growth, it's bestto avoid plucking or waxing altogether.When it comes to achieving thickerbrows, we could all use a little helpfrom a pencil, powder, or gel.Microblading, a semi-permanentform of brow tattooing, usuallylasts between one to three years