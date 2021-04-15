Weekly Jobless Claims Fall to Lowest Level Since Beginning of Pandemic

On April 15, the Labor Department revealed that weekly jobless claims have dropped by 200,000.

Roughly 576,000 Americans filed for unemployment for the first time in the week ending April 10.

.

The previous week's revised total was 769,000.

Continuing claims for the week ending April 3 were at 3.73 million.

Pandemic Unemployment Assistance applications, meant to help contractors, gig workers and freelancers, also fell from 152,419 to 131,975.

Economists expect the downward trend in first-time claims to continue.

We may still see volatility in the weeks ahead.

However, we expect the trend in claims to be downward as the economic recovery gains momentum, Nancy Vanden Houten and Gregory Daco of Oxford Economics, via 'The Hill'