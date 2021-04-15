Report: Person in Nevada with serious side effects to Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine

During Wednesday’s public federal Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) meeting, the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services says it learned that a Nevadan was one of the six reported serious reactions to the Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) COVID-19 vaccine.
Person with serious side effects to Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine reported in Nevada
KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas
