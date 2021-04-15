Credit: In the Know: Finds

Behno makes sustainable luxury handbags and basics using ethical practices

Behno is a luxury brand that makes handbags, wallets and basics that are sustainably and ethically made.

Through its manufacturing and workplace environments, the brand's mission is about redefining sustainability and ethics in fashion.

Not only are behno’s products beautifully made, the brand partners with many organizations to give back to the planet and others.

Shop behno and feel good about the products.

